NY Giants reportedly confirm Malik Nabers’ Week 1 status with Darius Slayton release

According to a report, Darius Slayton's release by the New York Giants could say a lot about Malik Nabers' status for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The New York Giants updated their depth chart by releasing Darius Slayton just days before Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Although learning that Slayton is holding no grudges against the Giants despite his release brought a sigh of relief, it may not have been the biggest news resulting from the roster move. Instead, a report suggests it all but confirms Malik Nabers will play on Sunday night.

Although he’s been making steady progress throughout the offseason and preseason, Nabers’ cryptic injury update raised concerns ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 NFL campaign. However, there may be no reason to fret. Just like the Giants reportedly prioritized Odell Beckham Jr. before cutting Slayton, the move could have been telling on Nabers’ status, too. In fact, Slayton’s release could have been the decisive tell Giants fans were waiting for.

“Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Darius Slayton’s release: Bodes well for the prospects of Malik Nabers playing Week 1,”Jordan Raanan of ESPN NFL Nation reported on his X account. “Hard to imagine cutting into your WR depth if Nabers’ health is a concern.“

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Whether New York’s star receiver plays on Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season or not, the Cowboys will still leave Nabers and the Giants guessing about the defensive matchups waiting for them at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.

Darius Slayton former wide receiver of the New York Giants.

NY Giants feel confident enough to cut Slayton

Aside from Nabers—and even he is coming off a torn ACL and meniscus injury last year—there aren’t many certainties when it comes to the Giants’ wide receiver depth. It seems every pass-catcher on the roster has questions to answer come the NFL season.

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Thus, as Raanan noted, if New York had even more concerns regarding Nabers, it would make little to no sense to release Slayton. He may have had his fair share of drops and is coming off core muscle surgery, but the veteran wideout was still an experienced leader in the locker room and a reliable target at times.

Why would they cut ties with him if not because Nabers is trending toward being fully healed and ready to suit up on Sunday night against the Cowboys? It just makes sense, and there may be no need for the Giants to confirm it at this point in the game week. For the time being, it’s enough of a tell.

Nabers’ stats with Giants

Although his sophomore year in the Big Apple was cut short by a season-ending knee injury, Nabers proved his worth as a rookie coming out of LSU (dare one say Wide Receiver University?) and shining in the Meadowlands—just like a certain teammate of his did over a decade ago.

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So far in his NFL career, Nabers has played 19 games for the G-Men, during which he caught 127 passes for 1,475 yards and nine touchdowns. Of those numbers, Nabers’ rookie season comprised 15 games, as well as 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.