49ers’ Klay Kubiak delivers promising Week 1 injury update for George Kittle and Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers receive a positive injury update from Klay Kubiak pointing toward the availability of George Kittle and Nick Bosa against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the 2026-27 NFL season.

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia. While doubts previously lingered regarding the availability of key pieces, George Kittle and Nick Bosa, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak provided a positive update that builds excitement for the start of the 2026-27 NFL season.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo took to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday and reported that offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak told reporters Kittle was “looking good,” providing the strongest public indication yet that the star tight end could suit up in Melbourne alongside Bosa.

“Nick Bosa ready to go while #49ers OC Klay Kubiak tells reporters George Kittle is looking good as well. Two key players on track to play on Thursday. Or Friday. Whatever.” Kittle participated in the 49ers’ first Melbourne practice Monday, including individual work, as San Francisco prepared for Thursday night’s opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

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What happened to George Kittle

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection tore his right Achilles tendon on Jan. 11 during San Francisco‘s 23-19 road victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card game. He underwent surgery three days later, and the 49ers activated him from the injured list on Aug. 23 before the trip to Australia.

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up.

A Week 1 appearance would put the veteran tight end back on the field roughly eight months after the injury. Kubiak’s update, however, does not represent an official injury designation or guarantee that Kittle will handle his usual workload.

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Bosa’s return

The same update also brought encouraging news regarding pass rusher Nick Bosa. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Bosa will play despite managing patellar tendinitis in his surgically repaired knee. Bosa did not participate in the open team portion of Monday’s practice.

49ers fans can feel a sense of relief knowing that Kittle, one of their most vital players, is close to returning. Joined by Bosa — whose status was previously clouded by uncertainty — both are expected to play despite lingering discomfort.