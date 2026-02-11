Super Bowl LX viewership: How many fans tuned in for Seahawks vs Patriots in 2026?

As the calendar flipped to February 8, 2026, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara became the nexus of one of America’s most enduring spectacles… not just an NFL game, but a broadcast phenomenon that transcends sport.

Super Bowl LX, a rare championship rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, was poised to capture the attention of audiences far beyond the kickoff time, airing on NBC and multiple streaming outlets.

Past editions of the Super Bowl have repeatedly set viewership benchmarks, with recent contests averaging well over 120 million in the United States alone and reaching hundreds of millions worldwide.

How many people watched the 2026 Super Bowl LX?

The matchup between the Seahawks and Patriots didn’t just command attention on the field; it drew eyes across an ecosystem of broadcast and streaming channels, setting new benchmarks in a shifting landscape of live TV measurement.

According to Nielsen and cross-platform data, Super Bowl LX delivered an average U.S. audience of 124.9 million viewers across television and authenticated streaming services.

Jason Myers of the Seahawks kicks his fourth field goal of the game (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The telecast earned a combined household rating of about 39.4, slightly down — roughly 2 % lower than last year’s game — reflecting a modest drop in total viewership compared with the record set in 2025.

Viewership peaked at 137.8 million during the second quarter, a record high for any moment in Super Bowl history. Additionally, the halftime show featuring Bad Bunny averaged 128.2 million viewers, as Nielsen data reported.

Compared with past viewership figures, Super Bowl LX reaffirmed that, despite changing habits, the championship remains one of the few live events that still synchronizes audiences at scale.

