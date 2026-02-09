Trending topics:
NFL

Drake Maye’s most criticized teammate refused to speak publicly after Patriots loss to Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

One of Drake Maye teammates is not taking well the New England Patriots loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

By Bruno Milano

QB Drake Maye of the Patriots (Super Bowl 2026)
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesQB Drake Maye of the Patriots (Super Bowl 2026)

Losing a Super Bowl is not a great feeling. However, a New England Patriots player was heavily criticized for his output during the Big Game, but said Drake Maye teammate was not in the mood to even approach the microphones after losing to the Seattle Seahawks.

Patriots left tackle Will Campbell declined multiple times to talk to media reporters and left the locker room in radio silence, according to reports from Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. Many on the media and different socials blamed Campbell for the Super Bowl loss.

Campbell was a fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was poised to be the best left tackle of the class and a name that would protect Drake Maye. However, that was not the case, and it seems like he knows it.

How bad was Campbell?

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Campbell allowed 14 pressures in Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks. That is the most pressures allowed by any offensive lineman in any game during the whole 2025 NFL season. Campbell looked hesitant and nervous all game.

It didn’t help that the Patriots faced four top-six defenses during their postseason run. Hence, Campbell was constantly exposed despite the Patriots being able to win those games. It all came to a halt in the Super Bowl LX, where the Seahawks dominated Campbell plenty of times.

Campbell might still have a future in the NFL

The biggest weakness in Campbell is the fact that he has very short arms for a tackle. However, Campbell might have a future as a guard instead of a tackle. As a guard, his arms-length are not such an issue.

In fact, Will Campbell played as guard too during his college days with LSU. So, if the Patriots manage to sign or draft an actual great tackle, they could move Cambpell to guard and probably save his career.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
