Mike Macdonald blasts Mike Vrabel over Coach of the Year decision despite Seahawks’ Super Bowl win vs Patriots

Mike Macdonald was among the finalists for the 2025 Coach of the Year award, but the honor ultimately went to Mike Vrabel. Now, after leading the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl LX victory over the New England Patriots, Macdonald has addressed the perceived snub with a blunt message.

During the 2025 NFL Honors ceremony, the league named Vrabel Coach of the Year following an impressive season in New England. While his regular-season performance earned widespread praise, the year ended on a different note.

In Super Bowl LX, Vrabel and the Patriots were outcoached by Macdonald and the Seahawks, who captured the franchise’s second Vince Lombardi Trophy. With the championship secured, many fans began questioning whether the Coach of the Year award should have gone elsewhere.

Mike Macdonald sends blunt message about COTY snub

The Seahawks celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a parade at Lumen Field on Wednesday, marking a historic moment for the franchise. Amid the festivities, the Coach of the Year debate resurfaced.

During the celebration, longtime Seahawks radio voice Steve Raible introduced Macdonald by saying he should have been named the 2025 Coach of the Year. When Macdonald stepped up to the microphone, he responded with a memorable line while holding the Lombardi Trophy: “I think I’ll take this trophy instead.”

Mike Macdonald’s key change for the Seahawks

Prior to the 2025 NFL season, the Seahawks made a bold decision at quarterback, bringing in Sam Darnold after Geno Smith departed for the Las Vegas Raiders. The move paid off in dramatic fashion. While Las Vegas finished with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Seattle went on to win Super Bowl LX.

Macdonald’s impact on the team was undeniable throughout the 2025 campaign, and the decision to trust Darnold proved to be one of the defining moves of the season. Under his leadership, the Seahawks found consistency, confidence, and ultimately championship success.