Kurt Benkert delivers brutal video review of Drake Maye after Patriots’ Super Bowl LX loss

Kurt Benkert is known for delivering in-depth quarterback analysis throughout the season, and this time he dedicated a 10-minute video to breaking down all of Drake Maye’s poor plays during the New England Patriots’ lopsided loss in the Super Bowl.

By Richard Tovar

QB Drake Maye of the New England Patriots (Super Bowl 2026)
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesQB Drake Maye of the New England Patriots (Super Bowl 2026)

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert knows firsthand what it takes to play at the highest level, and for years he has delivered detailed breakdowns of quarterbacks, coaches, and other players. This time, he posted a film review titled “Why Drake Maye and the Patriots Lost…”, highlighting missed opportunities by the young quarterback in the Super Bowl.

“This Drake Maye tape is worse than I thought. There were wide open guys everywhere — even when he had time, he just wasn’t seeing it. It was the definition of a ‘seeing ghosts’ game,” Benkert wrote on X (@kurtbenkert) while sharing his analysis.

Benkert reviewed nearly every snap Maye took during the Patriots’ offensive drives in Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks and noted that in several situations, especially when he was sacked, Maye failed to think quickly and get rid of the ball to avoid losing yardage.

