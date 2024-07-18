Peyton Manning reveals if his beloved Indianapolis Colts have what it takes to compete against CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans.

Peyton Manning was a dominant force in the AFC South and, if it wasn’t for Tom Brady, the Indianapolis Colts would have appeared in the Super Bowl at least three or four times.

That’s why, the legendary quarterback knows perfectly how things are setting up in that division with amazing young talent at the quarterback position. CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Trevor Lawrence and Will Levis.

For many years, the AFC South was recognized as the weakest division in the NFL, but, that’s definitely changed. Maybe, this is the place where we’ll find a real contender to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

What team will win the AFC South?

According to Peyton Manning, there’s a new chief in town for the AFC South. Although the Hall of Famers is a huge fan of the Colts, the rise of CJ Stroud is just unstoppable. It all happened in an interview with Pat McAfee.

“For years, you always wanted to be the bully in the division. That was kind of our theme with the Colts. Win the division and then you have a chance to get in the playoffs. That was the Patriots’ motto and out motto all those years. Now, I think the bully in the division is CJ Stroud over there in Houston. That division goes through Houston.”

Who is the best quarterback in the AFC South?

Peyton Manning is really excited to see how the young talent develops in the AFC South, but, once again, there’s no question the Texans have the lead with the enormous potential of CJ Stroud.

“Now, the AFC South is quarterback heaven. I’m a big fan of Levis. I’m a big fan of Trevor Lawrence, he’ll bounce back. Anthony Richardson, we have to keep him healthy. When he is healthy, look out. CJ Stroud had an incredible first year. He went out and dominated as a rookie. It’s a great division.”