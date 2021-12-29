With Carson Wentz out due to COVID-19 protocols, the Indianapolis Colts may need to turn to a familiar face to try and salvage their season.

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the past couple of months. But, just like it has happened time and time again, they can't seem to catch a break when it comes to health.

Unfortunately, Carson Wentz is expected to miss at least one game after entering the league's health and safety protocols. Wentz is unvaccinated and thus likely to miss more time, forcing Indy's hand to roll with Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger, who's a sixth-round pick and has made three appearances this season, has yet to throw a pass in the NFL. Unsurprisingly, that made fans question whether Andrew Luck could come out of retirement to save their season. Sadly, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk explained that won't be possible.

Andrew Luck Can't Play This Season

"After Carson Wentz landed on COVID-19 reserve earlier today, Andrew Luck’s name landed on the short list of trending topics on Twitter," reported Florio. "But Luck can’t return to the Colts at this point in the season, even if he wanted to. The NFL has confirmed to PFT that, after Week 13, players on a team’s reserve-retired list cannot play. Luck continues to be on the Indianapolis reserve/retired list. For Luck to return, the Colts would have to release his rights, hope he clears waivers, and then sign him as a free agent."

The Colts Could Call Philip Rivers

Instead, Frank Reich could try and reach out to Philip Rivers and gauge his interest in a brief comeback. Rivers, who retired after his contract ran out, is a free agent and could sign with any team:

"In contrast, Philip Rivers is a free agent, and he can sign with any team at any time. That’s why, for any player considering a potential return, it’s always better to be a free agent than to be on a reserve/retired list," Florio explained.

The Colts could clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Raiders and even though it's quite unlikely that Rivers comes out of retirement, it would definitely be epic. But hey, we've seen crazier things happen.