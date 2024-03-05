With the Denver Broncos informing Russell Wilson that he’s going to be released, the word around the NFL is that multiple teams will reach out to the former Super Bowl champion.

There’s no shortage of QB-needy teams. However, not many could be interested in his services, at least not as a long-term solution, as they will also have high picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers were the odds-on favorite to get him. Now, a report by Mike DeFabo of The Athletic states that they’re not going to make a run at him.

Steelers Don’t Want Russell Wilson

“Though [GM Omar] Khan and the Steelers have done their due diligence to evaluate the outside options, discussions with league sources paint a clearer picture,” read the report. “The Steelers are not interested in signing Wilson in the likely event he’s released by the Denver Broncos, a source familiar with the coaching staff’s feelings on the quarterback at this stage of his career told The Athletic.”

However, it has nothing to do with him or his play. Apparently, the Steelers won’t be in the mix to acquire any veteran quarterback. They want to run it back with Kenny Pickett:

“Additionally, Pittsburgh is not among the teams actively working to trade for [Justin] Fields, league sources told The Athletic’s Dianna Russini”, DeFabo added. “Pittsburgh is also not pursuing Kirk Cousins or Baker Mayfield in free agency, according to league sources.”

Pickett will now get an opportunity to play under a new offensive coordinator, so it makes sense that they want to give him another chance. Then again, this could be a risky move by Omar Khan.

The Pittsburgh product has been unimpressive in his first two seasons in the league, and passing on Russell Wilson or, say, Justin Fields, might come back to haunt them for years to come.