The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a Super Bowl in 15 years. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, there’s no answer at the quarterback position putting the franchise way behind contenders such as the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s why, before the 2024 season, head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan are making big moves. On offense, the Steelers have signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and decided to trade wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

However, as it’s been a tradition for decades in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers believe their defense should lead the way. Now, they’ve made a huge signing to help stars like TJ Watt, Cameron Heyward, Alex Highsmith and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Patrick Queen signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

In one of the most shocking moves in the start of NFL free agency, Patrick Queen will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers after playing four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

The linebacker has agreed to a three-year, $41 million contract to become part of what now looks like a top defense in the NFL. During recent years, that position has been a headache for Mike Tomlin in the depth chart due to the lack of stars and the constant amount of injuries.

In 2023, Queen was named second team All-Pro, went to the Pro Bowl and led the Ravens with 133 tackles. He is only 24-years old and could boost the Steelers’ chances to win the Super Bowl.