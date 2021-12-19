Pittsburgh Steelers play against Tennessee Titans today for a game in the Week 15 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans meet in a Week 15 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Heinz Field today, December 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). The visitors want to teach the home team a lesson about how to win. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Steelers have lost three of the past four weeks and the most recent week was a 28-36 loss to Minnesota Vikings. After this game the team plays the Chiefs on the road and the Browns at home.

Tennessee Titans are leading the AFC South Division 9-4-0 and with a recent win against the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-0 at home that ended a two-week losing streak. The Titans close out the regular season against the Houston Texans on the road.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount+ (Free Trials)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans: Storylines

The Steelers won four consecutive games between Week 5 and Week 9 against Denver Broncos 27-19, Seattle Seahawks 23-20, Cleveland Browns 15-10 and Chicago Bears 29-27. After that last win against the Bears, the team went into a bad streak with a draw and two losses until the Steelers finally broke that streak with a win against the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 in Week 13. But the team lost again in Week 14 against the Vikings on the road. The Steelers offense is scoring an average of 20.9 points per game, and the team allows up to 24.8 points per game.

Tennessee Titans have a positive record on the road with four wins and only two losses, but the most recent game on the road for the team was a 13-36 loss to the New England Patriots. The last time the Titans won on the road was in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams 28-16. The Titans have four games left in the regular season, three of those games are relatively easy: Steelers, Dolphins and Texans. The only game that could get tricky is against the 49ers at home in Week 16. The Titans offensive line is scoring an average of 24.9 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 15 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans: Predictions And Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers are slightly favorites at home with -1.5 points to cover and -117 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a positive record at home at 4-2-1. Tennessee Titans are underdogs with +1.5 ATS and +107 moneyline. The totals is offered at 42.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Titans +1.5.



FanDuel Pittsburgh Steelers -1.5 / -117 Totals 42.5 Tennessee Titans +1.5 / +107

* Odds via FanDuel