Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Kansas City Chiefs face Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 2 clash of the 2025 NFL regular season. USA fans can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Alexandre Schneider/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs

[Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles online in the USA on Fubo]

It’s the marquee matchup of the weekend as last season’s Super Bowl participants collide, with the Kansas City Chiefs aiming to bounce back after a 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their opener.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will have their hands full against the Philadelphia Eagles, who kicked off their campaign with a gritty 24-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and now look to improve to 2-0.

When will the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles match be played?

Kansas City Chiefs take on Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM (ET).

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM
CT: 3:25 PM
MT: 2:25 PM
PT: 1:25 PM

NFL imposes hefty fine on Chargers player for hitting Travis Kelce in the head during game against Chiefs

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on FOX.

Better Collective Logo