Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Kansas City Chiefs will square off with Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 2 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

It’s the marquee matchup of the weekend as last season’s Super Bowl participants collide, with the Kansas City Chiefs aiming to bounce back after a 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their opener.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will have their hands full against the Philadelphia Eagles, who kicked off their campaign with a gritty 24-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and now look to improve to 2-0.

When will the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles match be played?

Kansas City Chiefs take on Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM (ET).

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles – Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on FOX.