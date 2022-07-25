Everyone knows where Adams' career began, his time with the Green Bay Packers was memorable even though he never won a Super Bowl ring with them. From 2014 it was obvious that Davante Adams was going to be a dominant wide receiver.
During two years playing for the Fresno State Bulldogs he set an incredible record for someone who spent such a short time with the team. 3,030 yards, 13.0 yards per attempt, 38 touchdowns and 233 receptions were enough for him to enter the 2014 NFL Draft.
The Packers drafted him as a 53rd overall pick in the second round, and that same year he signed his first contract with the franchise. Adams' played 16 games that first year for a total of just three touchdowns.
What are the red zone stats that Davante Adams leads?
Since 2014 the player with the best Red Zone stats in terms of Wide Receivers and Tight Ends is Davante Adams. He's over players like Mike Evans, Travis Kelce and Jimmy Graham. But the impressive thing about his red zone stats is that he leads the stats table with fewer games compared to players with 100 games or more.
|Receptions
|Rk
|Player
|Year
|Field Position
|G
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|1D
|1
|Davante Adams
|2014-2021
|Red Zone
|116
|160
|105
|727
|56
|76
|2
|Mike Evans
|2014-2021
|Red Zone
|122
|126
|58
|415
|44
|53
|3
|Travis Kelce
|2014-2021
|Red Zone
|126
|136
|80
|573
|42
|56
|4
|Jimmy Graham
|2014-2021
|Red Zone
|122
|115
|61
|454
|39
|49
|5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|2014-2021
|Red Zone
|120
|126
|64
|481
|37
|50
|6
|Adam Thielen
|2014-2021
|Red Zone
|102
|85
|60
|412
|34
|41
|7
|Antonio Brown
|2014-2021
|Red Zone
|92
|122
|70
|464
|33
|47
|8
|Rob Gronkowski
|2014-2021
|Red Zone
|93
|94
|48
|328
|33
|40
|9
|Odell Beckham
|2014-2021
|Red Zone
|96
|115
|58
|383
|32
|42
|10
|Allen Robinson
|2014-2021
|Red Zone
|99
|99
|51
|359
|31
|41
|11
|Keenan Allen
|2014-2021
|Red Zone
|100
|111
|71
|538
|30
|45
|12
|Cameron Brate
|2015-2021
|Red Zone
|110
|78
|46
|372
|30
|37
|13
|Stefon Diggs
|2015-2021
|Red Zone
|103
|102
|68
|474
|30
|42
|14
|Zach Ertz
|2014-2021
|Red Zone
|118
|122
|59
|372
|30
|37
|15
|Cooper Kupp
|2017-2021
|Red Zone
|71
|97
|66
|484
|30
|37
Davante Adams' best season with the Green Bay Packers was his last in 2021, he posted in 16 games: 123 receptions, 1,553 yards, 12.6 yards per attempt, 11 touchdowns. But the year where he scored the most touchdowns was in 2020 with 18.
Davante Adams is still young and has a lot to give as a Wide Receiver. The Las Vegas Raiders will not only have Adams for the upcoming season but he will be alongside Hunter Renfrow, Demarcus Robinson, among others.