The Raiders will have one of the best Wide Receivers at their disposal for the upcoming season, but it is unlikely that he will be enough to win the Super Bowl, much remains to be seen.

Everyone knows where Adams' career began, his time with the Green Bay Packers was memorable even though he never won a Super Bowl ring with them. From 2014 it was obvious that Davante Adams was going to be a dominant wide receiver.

During two years playing for the Fresno State Bulldogs he set an incredible record for someone who spent such a short time with the team. 3,030 yards, 13.0 yards per attempt, 38 touchdowns and 233 receptions were enough for him to enter the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Packers drafted him as a 53rd overall pick in the second round, and that same year he signed his first contract with the franchise. Adams' played 16 games that first year for a total of just three touchdowns.

What are the red zone stats that Davante Adams leads?

Since 2014 the player with the best Red Zone stats in terms of Wide Receivers and Tight Ends is Davante Adams. He's over players like Mike Evans, Travis Kelce and Jimmy Graham. But the impressive thing about his red zone stats is that he leads the stats table with fewer games compared to players with 100 games or more.

Receptions Rk Player Year Field Position G Tgt Rec Yds TD 1D 1 Davante Adams 2014-2021 Red Zone 116 160 105 727 56 76 2 Mike Evans 2014-2021 Red Zone 122 126 58 415 44 53 3 Travis Kelce 2014-2021 Red Zone 126 136 80 573 42 56 4 Jimmy Graham 2014-2021 Red Zone 122 115 61 454 39 49 5 DeAndre Hopkins 2014-2021 Red Zone 120 126 64 481 37 50 6 Adam Thielen 2014-2021 Red Zone 102 85 60 412 34 41 7 Antonio Brown 2014-2021 Red Zone 92 122 70 464 33 47 8 Rob Gronkowski 2014-2021 Red Zone 93 94 48 328 33 40 9 Odell Beckham 2014-2021 Red Zone 96 115 58 383 32 42 10 Allen Robinson 2014-2021 Red Zone 99 99 51 359 31 41 11 Keenan Allen 2014-2021 Red Zone 100 111 71 538 30 45 12 Cameron Brate 2015-2021 Red Zone 110 78 46 372 30 37 13 Stefon Diggs 2015-2021 Red Zone 103 102 68 474 30 42 14 Zach Ertz 2014-2021 Red Zone 118 122 59 372 30 37 15 Cooper Kupp 2017-2021 Red Zone 71 97 66 484 30 37 data table by reddit user: u/IMissWinning verified at: Pro-football-reference.com

Davante Adams' best season with the Green Bay Packers was his last in 2021, he posted in 16 games: 123 receptions, 1,553 yards, 12.6 yards per attempt, 11 touchdowns. But the year where he scored the most touchdowns was in 2020 with 18.

Davante Adams is still young and has a lot to give as a Wide Receiver. The Las Vegas Raiders will not only have Adams for the upcoming season but he will be alongside Hunter Renfrow, Demarcus Robinson, among others.

