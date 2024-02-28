The Raiders will be one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL after Antonio Pierce was confirmed as head coach for the 2024 season. Now, just a few days before the start of free agency, the first big decision is the future of Davante Adams.

Tom Telesco is the new general manager in Las Vegas and he should determine, alongside Pierce, if the wide receiver is worth his five-year, $140 million contract signed in 2022 or a blockbuster trade is in the best interest of the franchise.

There’s no doubt that Davante Adams is a star in the NFL. However, because of the absence of a competent quarterback, his numbers suffered a clear decline last season. 1144 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns compared to 1516 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022.

As Antonio Pierce said, their initial goal is to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. In order to build that championship roster, a trade could make sense to acquire assets.

Will Davante Adams be traded?

According to general manager, Tom Telesco, Davante Adams is not on the trading block for the Las Vegas Raiders. The answer was short, but shut down any possible doubt at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. “He’s a Raider.”

Furthermore, Telesco acknowledged Antonio Pierce is the right man to take the franchise back to the Super Bowl after last year’s role as interim head coach in Las Vegas.

“The culture you’ve built and the toughness is part of that. Antonio has already kind of instilled it in the football team. We can really build on that moving forward. This is a tough league. You have to have that element no matter what.”