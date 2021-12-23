Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will clash off at Allegiant Stadium in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Check out how to watch this NFL game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Las Vegas Raiders are set to face Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting NFL game in the US. For example, you can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial in the United States.

This will be their 125th overall meeting. No surprises here as the Las Vegas Raiders have been the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 68 games so far; the Denver Broncos have celebrated a victory 54 times to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on October 17, 2021, and it ended in a 34-24 win for the Raiders away in Denver. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021 NFL season.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos: Date

The 2021 NFL Week 16 game between Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will be played on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos in 2021 NFL season

The game to be played between Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos on the 16th week of the regular 2021 NFL season, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option is CBS.