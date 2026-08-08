Raiders QB Kirk Cousins makes tough admission on Fernando Mendoza situation amid Maxx Crosby fight punishment

Kirk Cousins knows Fernando Mendoza is the future of the Raiders, but the veteran quarterback is not ready to give up his job.

Kirk Cousins is not planning to simply hand over the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback job to rookie Fernando Mendoza. Even though the Raiders view their No. 1 overall pick as a potential franchise quarterback, Cousins made it clear that he intends to compete for the starting role for as long as possible.

Cousins joined Las Vegas on a five-year, $172 million contract, a massive commitment that indicates the organization believes the veteran can lead the team in the short term. However, the Raiders also made a major investment in Mendoza, who became the No. 1 overall pick after starring for the Indiana Hoosiers and leading the program to a national championship.

That creates one of the most intriguing quarterback situations in the NFL. Cousins is the established veteran with years of experience, while Mendoza represents the future of the franchise.

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Kirk Cousins sends clear message to Fernando Mendoza with Raiders

In an interview with Dan Graziano, Kirk Cousins acknowledged that the Raiders are in a strong situation because they have both an experienced quarterback and a highly touted rookie waiting behind him.

However, he’s not going to pass the torch easily. “I think the organization is positioned well having drafted Fernando. I’m gonna try to hold him off as long as I can, and we’ll see how it goes up ahead.”

The comment is an interesting admission from a veteran who understands that Mendoza was selected with the long-term future of the franchise in mind. Cousins knows the rookie will eventually get an opportunity, but he clearly does not intend to make that transition quickly.

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Who will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback?

For now, Kirk Cousins remains the veteran with the clearest path to the starting job. His contract alone demonstrates how seriously Las Vegas view his role, while his experience gives the Raiders a proven option as they build a new era under head coach Klint Kubiak.

Mendoza, however, will have every opportunity to accelerate that timeline. His success at Indiana, where he helped deliver a national championship, created enormous expectations before he even entered the NFL.

The Raiders therefore have a fascinating situation: they can allow Cousins to lead the team while Mendoza develops behind him, or they could eventually turn the offense over to the rookie if he proves he is ready. Cousins’ message is clear. Mendoza may be the future, but the veteran quarterback plans to make him wait as long as he possibly can.