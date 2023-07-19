Aaron Donald‘s 11 games played in the 2022 NFL season marked his lowest total in nine years. However, Donald’s exceptional talent has been evident throughout his illustrious career, making him a default choice when talking about the best defensive players despite his on-field production not being remarkable.

This benefit has also led to him breaking a record held by Peyton Manning. Donald’s dominance through the years has given him the distinction of being one of only three players in NFL history to win three Defensive Player of the Year awards. Additionally, he has received All-Pro first team honors for an impressive seven consecutive seasons, spanning from 2015 to 2021.

Despite the challenges faced, the 32-year-old defensive tackle remained a player to gameplan for during the 2022 season, recording 11 quarterback hits and five sacks. It was also the first time in his career that he experienced a significant amount of missed playing time due to injury, so it remains to be seen how long he can stay as the first defensive tackle.

Aaron Donald surpasses Peyton Manning in Madden 99 Club selections

The famous game has been releasing some of the grades for the upcoming Madden 24 edition. A feature that is always commented is who are the players receiving a perfect qualification, with some of them being stable selections like Los Angeles Rams star is.

Aaron Donald got a 99 rating for the seventh consecutive year. His recent had him breaking the tie he had with Manning for Madden 99 Club appearances. Manning was able to do it between 2006-2011 seasons while he was playing for the Indianapolis Colts.