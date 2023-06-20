The Los Angeles Rams had a difficult time defending their title last year. Matthew Stafford got injured and missed almost half of the campaign, but he’s back for the 2023 NFL season. The quarterback needs additional weapons to succeed once again, and the team has recently signed a two-time Super Bowl champion to assist him in achieving this goal.

In 2021, the Rams traded Jared Goff, along with two first-round picks and one third-round pick, for Matthew Stafford. He showcased his elite quarterback skills and led the team to victory in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, the former Detroit Lions player struggled with injuries last year, preventing him from defending the title. He encountered multiple afflictions throughout the season. However, it seems that he is now prepared to start the upcoming campaign and once again strive to bring Los Angeles another Vince Lombardi trophy.

Matthew Stafford gets another weapon to bolster his offense this year

Matthew Stafford’s return has brought immense relief to Rams fans, who are truly grateful for his presence. Unfortunately, last year’s season was cut short due to concussions and an elbow injury. Los Angeles sorely missed his contributions, but thankfully, he is now fully prepared to embark on the upcoming campaign.

Now that Stafford is back, the Rams are trying to give him more weapons to help him succeed. Cooper Kupp is still seen as a key player for him, but Los Angeles know that they also need an elite running back for his backfield.

For this reason, the Rams have brought back a two-time Super Bowl champion. The team has signed Sony Michel, a key running back who helped the team to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy last year.

Michel returns to the Rams after a disappointing 2022 season. He signed with the Dolphins, but the team released him before the start of the campaign. Then, the Los Angeles Chargers added him to their backfield, but was waived on December 31.

The former first-rounder is poised to compete with Cam Akers for the starting role. Michel played a vital part in the Rams’ 2021 season, accumulating 845 rushing yards, 128 receiving yards, and five touchdowns over the course of 17 games he played for Los Angeles.