Aaron Donald is considered the best defender in the league but his salary was low for a guy with his strength and future projection. Check here his new contract details.

The Los Angeles Rams do not want any other franchise to try to buy one of their top players, the team is doing everything possible to keep their current squad (Super Bowl Champs) offering them new contracts.

Aaron Donald is not only considered the best NFL defender right now, but it is unlikely that another player like him will appear again in the next 10 years. He was drafted by the Rams with 13th pick in 2014.

The Rams' goal for the upcoming 2022 season is to try and win the Super Bowl back-to-back, but there are still plenty of holes and doubts about the Rams' offensive power even though McVay's plan was solid last season.

How much is Aaron Donald's new contract worth?

The Rams will be paying Aaron Donald $95 million from the upcoming 2022 NFL season through 2024. That's an annual salary of $23,750,000, an increase of almost ten million compared to Donald's salary in 2021 of $14,300,000.

Aaron Donald came close to retiring after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams, but McVay wasn't going to let his best defender retire without even trying to win another ring.

The Rams discussed a new contract with Donald to which McVay said: “...if there's anybody that's earned the right to be able to make the decision on their own terms, after what he's done and what he's meant to me and our team. , it's Aaron…”

