Rams’ Matthew Stafford has an ‘unbelievable’ interaction with Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams came up empty despite a strong NFL season, falling 31-27 to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, where Matthew Stafford’s solid performance ultimately was not enough and was overshadowed by Cooper Kupp’s impact.

While Stafford was understandably frustrated by the loss, his attention immediately shifted after the final whistle. The veteran quarterback made a point of seeking out former teammate Cooper Kupp, who now suits up for the Seahawks, following the emotional defeat.

Once the two finally connected on the field, Stafford delivered a clear and heartfelt Super Bowl message to Kupp, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “Quit making me look for you so f*g long, go win your damn Super Bowl, kid. You played great. You’re unbelievable,” Stafford said, offering full praise and acknowledging Kupp as a deserving winner.

The shared journey of Stafford and Kupp

Stafford and Kupp spent four seasons together with the Rams, forming one of the league’s most productive quarterback-wide receiver duos. Their first year together proved historic, as Kupp was named Offensive Player of the Year after leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Seattle Seahawks.

The duo reached the pinnacle in 2022, when they helped the Rams capture a Super Bowl title. Although they stood on opposite sidelines during the NFC Championship Game, the bond between the quarterback and wide receiver remained evident long after the final snap.

Now with Seattle, Kupp earned another opportunity to compete for a championship ring. While his regular season production with the Seahawks included 47 receptions for 593 yards and two touchdowns, he delivered in a crucial moment against the Rams, once again showcasing his elite reliability.

Stafford on his future

Stafford left everything on the field in the NFC Championship, turning in a vintage showing that reinforced his status among the league’s top quarterbacks. The 37-year-old completed 22 of 35 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns, finishing the game without an interception.

In the aftermath, questions about retirement surfaced quickly, but Stafford declined to look too far ahead. “I can’t generalize six months of my life ten minutes after a loss,” he said during his postgame press conference, emphasizing appreciation for his teammates and the NFL season they shared.

