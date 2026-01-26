Matthew Stafford could lose key coach after Rams defeat to the Seahawks in NFC Championship Game

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t even slept well on the NFC Championship Game loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and they are already on notice on a possible huge change in the coaching staff. Matthew Stafford could lose a key coach due to a head coach vacancy.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that both, the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, are interviewing Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for their head coaching vacancies. Arizona, in fact, will conduct in-person interviews on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Rapoport.

This would be LaFleur’s first job as a HC, if he lands one. However, he’s been under Sean McVay for three seasons, in which the offense ranked top 10 in total yards and points scored twice. In fact, in 2025, the Rams ranked first in both categories.

Mike LaFleur has redemption in his mind

While he was never a HC, LaFleur was tasked with calling plays during his time as the New York Jets OC. He was bottom 10 of the league both years. Now, the fact is LaFleur has worked for Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, and is the brother of Packers HC Matt LaFleur. Those are three of the best offensive minds in the game. LaFleur deserves the benefit of the doubt given those facts, and the fact that no one seems to make the Jets offense click, no matter the name.

The Rams had awful mistakes against the Seahawks, which Stafford spoke about. However, those weren’t on the offense, so LaFleur is not to blame. His main job has been to strategize games along McVay and developing the team’s prolific playbook when it comes to screen passes and swing-out routes. He also gets some playcalling action when games are during garbage time. He has a 70% success rate during his opportunities according to Turf Show Times.

Cardinals and Raiders would present a huge challenge

If LaFleur decides to leave to be the HC of either the Cardinals or Raiders, he would be in a dire situation. The Cardinals don’t even know if they will retain QB Kyler Murray or if they will ship him away. The Raiders don’t have an offensive line, might draft Fernando Mendoza or stick with Geno Smith, and don’t have a proper wide receiver.

The Cardinals do offer great skill position players in wideouts Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and tight end Trey McBride. The Raiders offer the first overall pick, Ashton Jeanty as running back and tight end Brock Bowers. But that’s pretty much it offensively. Hence, LaFleur will have to really consider this decision.