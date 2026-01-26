Rams’ Matthew Stafford reveals what he told a teammate after a botched punt in NFC Championship vs Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks, 31–27, in the NFL NFC Championship Game, in a contest that delivered drama from start to finish. Despite a strong performance from veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, the result ultimately fell short for the Rams in a tightly contested matchup.

Following the loss, Stafford faced a wave of postgame questions regarding a potential retirement. The longtime signal-caller made it clear he was not prepared to provide a definitive answer so soon after an emotional and heartbreaking playoff exit.

According to a report from NBC Sports, the game turned on a pivotal muffed punt that allowed the Seahawks to reach the end zone and swing momentum. When asked about what he told returner Xavier Smith after the mistake, Stafford emphasized support and trust rather than criticism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I told him I loved him,” Stafford said. “And I do. The guy wants to go out there and make every play he possibly can, and sometimes it doesn’t happen. I’ve been in those situations. It doesn’t change how I feel about the human being, the person, the player. I love the guy, I trust him, and wish nothing but the best for him. Obviously a mistake he doesn’t want to have happen, but we had our opportunities after that to grab hold of the game and make enough plays to win. We just didn’t do it.”

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams.

Advertisement

Stafford’s performance vs Seahawks

Despite throwing for 374 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover, Stafford encountered a rare statistical anomaly, failing to complete any of his seven pass attempts on third or fourth down. The missed opportunities on key downs proved costly in a game decided by narrow margins.

Advertisement

see also Seahawks and Patriots clash again: How many teams met in the Super Bowl more than once?

The defeat overshadowed a standout regular NFL season in which Stafford led the league with 46 passing touchdowns. His leadership remained evident throughout the postseason, even as he became the first quarterback to lose a playoff game with such high yardage and no interceptions.

Advertisement

While the offense found success through wide receiver Puka Nacua, who finished with 165 receiving yards, the season ultimately ended on a broken-up fourth-down pass in the final minutes. The Rams left the field knowing the margins were thin, and the opportunities were there, but the outcome ultimately belonged to Seattle.