NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay addresses potential trade involving Matthew Stafford's teammate

These are decisive moments in the NFL as the trade deadline approaches. One of the teams making the most moves in recent days is undoubtedly the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford‘s team could lose a key piece in addition to Cooper Kupp, and head coach Sean McVay sent a clear message regarding the situation.

The player in question is none other than veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White, who recently became the subject of trade rumors, along with star WR Cooper Kupp.

Regarding this situation and the potential departure of White from the team, it was head coach Sean McVay who delivered a clear message: “He’s been such a pro about the way he’s handled obviously a not-ideal situation for him,” McVay said, via the team’s website.

“If you guys saw the way he’s practiced, the way that he’s been a pro in every sense of the word, and approaches some things where, he hasn’t been active the last three weeks. Guy wants an opportunity to be able to compete, and we love him here. We’d like to be able to keep him here, but if that is something that he and his agent want to be able to explore, we’re obviously respectfully understanding of that. And so the answer is yes, we’ve allowed them to be able to talk to some teams to see if that’s a possibility,” the HC finally concluded.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

As is known, the trade deadline is a week from Tuesday. Both White and Kupp still have no definitive answers regarding their situations or potential trades, so the head coach currently has both players on his roster.

The potential trade of Cooper Kupp

Without a doubt, the recent saga in the NFL has involved the Rams and their star WR Cooper Kupp. In the past few days, the Los Angeles franchise has received several calls inquiring about the conditions for acquiring the WR, and the Rams have stated that it won’t be easy to land the player, even asking for a better deal than the one received the Raiders for Davante Adams.

To clarify, the Raiders received a 2025 conditional third-round draft pick in their deal for Adams, which could improve to a second-round selection, according to sources cited by ESPN’s Adam Schefter (via ESPN’s Rich Cimini). The pick could convert to a second-rounder if Adams is named to the first or second All-Pro team this season or if he is on the Jets’ active roster for the AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl.

While Kupp’s future remains uncertain, it’s clear that the Los Angeles Rams will demand a high price from anyone looking to acquire one of the best receivers in the league.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the game at SoFi Stadium on December 21, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

What’s next for the Los Angeles Rams?

Following a commanding and surprising victory last Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings, winning 30-20, Sean McVay’s squad will aim to further improve their record as they face a challenging series of matchups ahead.

vs Seattle Seahawks, November 3rd – Week 9

vs Miami Dolphins, November 11th – Week 10

vs New England Patriots, November 17th – Week 11

vs Philadelphia Eagles, November 24th – Week 12

vs New Orleans Saints, December 1st – Week 13