NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay issues strong statement on Drake Maye's performance

The Los Angeles Rams narrowly defeated the New England Patriots in Week 11 of the NFL, and head coach Sean McVay addressed the talent of Drake Maye.

The New England Patriots‘ campaign this season in the NFL has been far from what was expected at the start, yet there is a sense of hope for the future. The emergence of rookie Drake Maye has everyone in the franchise excited about what’s to come. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, despite coming out victorious, knows the caliber of opponent they faced.

With only three wins so far this season, it is far too little for a team that has been in a rebuilding process for some time. The selection of the former North Carolina player at QB generated a lot of excitement among fans, and slowly, Maye is starting to live up to the hype.

Sean McVay is a successful head coach in the NFL, with a Super Bowl ring to his name, and after securing the win over the Patriots, he made it clear that Drake Maye’s level of play can bring quick results for New England in the near future.

“He looks like a stud,” McVay said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I didn’t do too much work on him coming out [of college]. I do know a lot of people that studied him really hard, that I truly respect their opinions, and they loved what he was all about. You can just see the impact he has on his teammates. He looks like he’s going to be a special player for a long time.”

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

“I thought he did a great job making plays in the pocket, was patient, taking some underneath check-downs where guys were able to create. We had tighter coverages and he was able to fit the ball into tight windows,” McVay added.

Matthew Stafford spoke about the rookies in the league

Another player who spoke after the victory over the Patriots was none other than the veteran Matthew Stafford. The former Detroit Lions QB praised Maye’s talent despite the loss.

“I feel like everybody’s favorite thing in the media right now is go week to week on a rookie, and tell you if he’s great or if he’s broken or whatever,” Stafford said. “I got a hard time with that, to be honest with you. Because people would have given up on me a long time ago if they would have seen me play as a rookie.”

“I think we should start giving these guys a little bit of grace, a little bit of time to grow, and enjoying watching them when they got great talent, right?” Stafford continued. “Like, these guys are gonna make great plays. He (Maye) made some great ones today. Enjoy that instead of going the other way,” Stafford concluded.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

New England Patriots upcoming matches

vs Miami Dolphins, November 24th

vs Indianapolis Colts, December 1st

vs Arizona Cardinals, December 15th

vs Buffalo Bills, December 22nd

vs Los Angeles Chargers, December 29th