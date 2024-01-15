Matthew Stafford was defeated by his former team in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL season. Now, the quarterback has sent a special message to all Lions fans who didn’t give him a warm welcome at Ford Field.

In 2021, the Rams decided it was time for a huge change and hired a new quarterback. They agreed to terms with the Lions, acquiring Matthew Stafford in exchange for Jared Goff and several draft picks.

The move to acquire Stafford was perfect for the Rams. Led by him, they conquered Super Bowl LVI. However, two years later, the quarterback has been defeated by his former team, and his 2023 season is over.

Matthew Stafford sends special message to all Lions fans

The Lions have finally won a playoff after 31 years. The NFC North team was able to defeat the Rams and move on to the Divisional round, but the Wild Card round match was definitely not easy at all.

The Rams didn’t want to go back home so quickly. Unfortunately for them, Detroit played a remarkable game and got the victory at home. Finally, Jared Goff took revenge on the Rams.

In 2021, Matthew Stafford joined the Rams in a blockbuster trade with the Lions. Now, he was unable to defeat his former team, and the fans want him to know that the move really hurt them.

As soon as Stafford stepped on Ford Field, the fans booed him, trying to make him feel uncomfortable. Even though he is well-remembered in Detroit, fans obviously didn’t want him to defeat their beloved team.

After the game, Stafford was asked if he was happy for the city of Detroit, giving a surprising answer to the question. “I’m happy for the players. Happy for those guys,” he said.

Stafford acknowledged that, despite the love fans have for him, Jared Goff is the current quarterback. The fanbase is grateful for what he did for the team, but they have to think about the club before just one player.

“He’s their quarterback,” Stafford said. “He’s playing great. He led them to a win today. I’m happy for him. I thought he played excellent today. He’s leading an offense that’s playing at a really good clip right now, and they should be proud of him. They should be cheering for him.”

Will Mathew Stafford play for the Rams in 2024?

Matthew Stafford still has three years left in his contract with the Rams. There are no rumors about the possibility of the team moving on from him, but the quarterback’s health might be a huge problem.

In the last two seasons, Stafford has struggled to stay healthy. Last year, the Rams even hired Baker Mayfield to cover his absence, and it has been reported that the team is aware that the quarterback might retire sooner than expected.