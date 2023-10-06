Over the past couple of seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles have made the NFL headlines for multiple reasons. Of course, Jalen Hurts’ team is one of the most stacked in the league, but that’s not the only thing.

Their controversial ‘tush push’ play has become pretty much unstoppable, up to the point where rival coaches complained and tried to get the league to ban it in the offseason.

That wasn’t the case, as it shouldn’t, because it’s just another football play. As a matter of fact, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald believes it’s not unstoppable, although it’s quite difficult to counter.

Aaron Donald Says ‘Tush Push’ Isn’t Unstoppable

“You got to be stout in the middle,” Donald said, per ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, offensive line tries to get as low as you can. I think it all starts from the center you get under his pads and pop him up and then guys crowd the ball. You can stop it, but it is definitely tough.”

Notably, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will have a chance to put his money where his mouth is on Sunday when they host the reigning NFC champions at SoFi Stadium.

The Eagles are one of just two undefeated teams left in the league, and the Rams better make sure to avoid three-and-short or four-and-short situations. That might be the only way to actually stop that play.