NFL News: Jared Goff gets real on facing the Rams after his trade to the Lions

The playoffs of the 2023 NFL season will offer Jared Goff an opportunity for revenge. The quarterback will face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round, aiming to defeat his former team and advance with the Detroit Lions.

In 2021, the Rams decided it was time to move on from Jared Goff. The quarterback arrived as the 1st overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but he was unable to succeed and live up to the expectations.

For that reason, they traded him to the Lions, acquiring Matthew Stafford in exchange. Now, Goff has the opportunity to eliminate his former team from the playoffs of the 2023 season.

Jared Goff warns the Rams ahead of their Wild Card round matchup

When the Rams decided to trade Jared Goff to the Lions, everyone wondered which side would benefit more. Los Angeles quickly capitalized on this move, and Matthew Stafford promptly led them to success.

The veteran quarterback guided the Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI. Initially, it appeared that the trade was more beneficial for Los Angeles, but now the Lions are beginning to see its advantages.

The Lions are considered true contenders to win the upcoming Super Bowl. However, they must first overcome the Rams to advance to the Divisional round. The matchup of Jared Goff against the team that moved on from him seems like a the perfect script for the league.

“Of course,” Goff told ESPN when asked if has a chip on his shoulder due to that trade. “I think it’ll never leave me, and I think that’s a good thing.” Goff has an opportunity for revenge, but it won’t be so easy.

In the same year he left, Goff faced the Rams in Week 7 but was defeated by his former team. Los Angeles went on to succeed and win Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.

Will the Lions continue with Jared Goff as their starting quarterback?

The playoffs of the 2023 NFL season will be very important for Jared Goff. The quarterback will become an unrestricted free agent by the end of the upcoming campaign, and everyone is wondering if the Lions will bring him back once his contract ends.

At 30 years old this year, Goff is approaching a critical juncture with the Lions. The team may consider a change in the quarterback position soon due to his age. Therefore, it becomes crucial for him to succeed this season and secure a contract extension for at least a couple more campaigns.