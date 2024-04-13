Rashee Rice faces one of the toughest moments of his career after a car accident in Dallas.

Rashee Rice was a key piece for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. The rookie wide receiver looked like the eventual successor to Tyreek Hill in head coach Andy Reid’s offense.

However, an off-the-field mistake could cost him dearly. On March 30th, the player was involved in a multiple-car crash due to speeding in Dallas. He was driving one of the vehicles that caused the incident.

Although the NFL has not made any statements regarding the matter, Rashee Rice’s real troubles lie with the Dallas police, who have issued an arrest warrant. Therefore, facing increasing pressure, the star had to make a decision.

During the crash at North Central Expressway, seven people had injuries as a result of Rice speeding with Theodore Knox of SMU, who was driving the other car.

Rashee Rice surrenders to the police after car accident

Rashee Rice decided to surrender to police on Thursday as he faces eight charges which include aggravated assault. The wide receiver did it at Glenn Heights Police Department and then he was transferred to prison in DeSoto.

According to official reports, Rice was later released on bond. Furthermore, the Dallas Morning News just informed that the wide receiver was driving at 119 mph before the crash.

Will Rashee Rice be suspended?

The NFL hasn’t published any official message about Rashee Rice. However, insider Adam Schefter reported that Brian McCarthy, the league’s spokesman, already confirmed him that they are monitoring the situation.