Lamar Jackson has really improved in recent years, and now the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens has made history in the Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 2024 season has kicked off for the Baltimore Ravens, who faced the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, with Lamar Jackson making NFL history during the game.

Lamar Jackson has shown significant improvement in recent years. Initially known more for his running ability than his passing, Jackson has refined his throwing skills and become a more well-rounded quarterback.

According to oddsmakers, the Ravens are strong contenders for the upcoming Super Bowl. However, their first challenge of the season was formidable, as they had to take on the reigning champions away from home.

Lamar Jackson passes Russell Wilson in astonishing NFL stat

Everyone is aware of Lamar Jackson’s remarkable skills. When he started his career, numerous analysts were convinced that he would do a better job as a wide receiver or a running back rather than a quarterback.

Nevertheless, he worked really hard to prove his critics wrong and improved his passing abilities. Now, Jackson is a very complete quarterback, being both a menace through the air and on the ground.

The 2024 season started with a tough game for Baltimore, as they had to face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. While the Ravens struggled offensively in the first half, Lamar Jackson was able to make history in the first two quarters.

The quarterback used his rushing abilities to run for 63 yards on eight carries during the first half. With these yards, Lamar Jackson passed Russell Wilson as the third quarterback with the most rushing yards in NFL history.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

While Wilson still has a chance to add more rushing yards, Lamar Jackson will likely play for more years to increase his numbers. Russell Wilson entered the season with 5,307 rushing yards, while Jackson had 5,258 prior to the game against Kansas City.

Who is the quarterback with the most rushing yards in NFL history?

The quarterback with the most rushing yards in NFL history is Michael Vick. Over his career, Vick amassed 6,109 rushing yards, setting the record with his dynamic playmaking and mobility as a quarterback.

Lamar Jackson is just a few yards away from breaking the record, and it appears he might achieve it this year. If he remains healthy, he could set a milestone that may remain unmatched for several years.

