Video: Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson combine for Ravens' first TD in 2024 NFL season vs Chiefs

The Lamar Jackson - Derrick Henry duo got off to a hot start as the running back opened the scoring for the Baltimore Ravens agains the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season opener.

The Ravens made many mistakes and it cost them penalties but they still managed to get on the scoreboard on their very first drive, with Jackson giving Henry the ball a lot.

The former Tennessee Titans star got five carries on that drive, just one less than the entire Ravens’ RB room had in the 2024 AFC Championship Game, where they lost 17-10 to the Chiefs.

Henry’s deal with Ravens to boost Jackson’s offense

Derrick Henry joined the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million on the second day of NFL free agency in 2024. Before that, he spent eight seasons with the Titans from 2016 to 2023.

The 30-year-old promises to make the Ravens even more powerful on the ground, adding to Jackson’s speed to provide the quarterback option for the running game.