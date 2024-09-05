Trending topics:
NFL

Video: Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson combine for Ravens' first TD in 2024 NFL season vs Chiefs

The Lamar Jackson - Derrick Henry duo got off to a hot start as the running back opened the scoring for the Baltimore Ravens agains the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season opener.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesDerrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson are already proving what they’re capable of, with the running back scoring the first touchdown of the 2024 NFL season for the Baltimore Ravens against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens made many mistakes and it cost them penalties but they still managed to get on the scoreboard on their very first drive, with Jackson giving Henry the ball a lot.

The former Tennessee Titans star got five carries on that drive, just one less than the entire Ravens’ RB room had in the 2024 AFC Championship Game, where they lost 17-10 to the Chiefs.

Henry’s deal with Ravens to boost Jackson’s offense

Derrick Henry joined the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million on the second day of NFL free agency in 2024. Before that, he spent eight seasons with the Titans from 2016 to 2023.

The 30-year-old promises to make the Ravens even more powerful on the ground, adding to Jackson’s speed to provide the quarterback option for the running game.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Video: Rookie WR Xavier Worthy scores first TD with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in 2024 NFL kickoff
NFL

Video: Rookie WR Xavier Worthy scores first TD with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in 2024 NFL kickoff

Who is Coco Jones, the national anthem singer for the Chiefs vs. Ravens NFL 2024 Kickoff game?
NFL

Who is Coco Jones, the national anthem singer for the Chiefs vs. Ravens NFL 2024 Kickoff game?

Eagles: HC Nick Sirianni won't have a key player to face the Packers
NFL

Eagles: HC Nick Sirianni won't have a key player to face the Packers

Why was the 2024 NFL season opener between Chiefs and Ravens delayed?
NFL

Why was the 2024 NFL season opener between Chiefs and Ravens delayed?

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo