Ravens TE Mark Andrews becomes a real hero, saves the life of a woman on a plane

Mark Andrews, not only one of the best players for the Baltimore Ravens but also a compassionate individual, recently saved the life of a woman in need of assistance on a plane.

The 2023 NFL season was challenging for Mark Andrews, who battled injuries. He made a comeback in the AFC Championship game, but unfortunately, they lost to the Chiefs.

Known for his kindness within the team’s locker room, Mark Andrews recently exemplified this trait by single-handedly saving a woman’s life on a plane. Truly an example both on and off the field.

Mark Andrews’ action mid-flight saves woman’s life

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 9, Mark Andrews has navigated this condition throughout his life. Now, his experience proved invaluable in saving a woman’s life.

Andrews saved the life of a a fellow passenger on a Southwest flight. According to Andrew Springs, the tight end offered his diabetes kit to a woman in order to stabilize her heart rate mid-air.

“The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low, and required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary,” Springs tweeted.

The player requested the medical staff to check her blood sugar, providing his own diabetes kit for the test. Andrews then instructed the professionals on its correct usage, helping stabilize her heart rate.

Once the plane landed, paramedics assisted the patient. Andrews said on a statement that the real heroes were the nurse and the doctor, but obviously everyone recognized his action as it helped them stabilize the woman.

What is Mark Andrews contract with the Baltimore Ravens?

Mark Andrews has been a remarkable player for the Ravens since his arrival in 2018. He entered the league as the 86th overall draft pick, and he has definitely surpassed everyone’s expectations.

In 2021, Andrews inked a 4-year contract extension with the Ravens, solidifying a strong partnership with Lamar Jackson. Jackson recognizes the tight end as one of the most trustworthy players in the entire league.