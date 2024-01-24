The Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs will compete for the 2024 AFC title. Ahead of their game, Lamar Jackson has confessed that he doesn’t like facing Patrick Mahomes at all.

The AFC Championship game between the Ravens and the Chiefs will surely be an exciting one. Both teams have had remarkable performance in the playoffs, but only one will be able to advance to the Super Bowl LVIII.

It is expected that the matchup between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes will be amazing. However, the quarterback of the Ravens didn’t want to face the two-time Super Bowl champion this year.

Lamar Jackson praises Patrick Mahomes ahead of their 2024 playoff matchup

Lamar Jackson has had an astonishing 2023 NFL season. The quarterback is currently the frontrunner to win the MVP award, but his main goal is to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy with the Ravens.

For that to happen, he must defeat the Chiefs first and advance to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, it seems like he will face one of his biggest rivals: Patrick Mahomes.

When asked about facing the former 10th overall pick, Jackson was candid. “I don’t like competing against him at all,” he said of Mahomes, via The Athletic. “He’s definitely a great QB. Definitely a Hall of Famer. That’s a no-brainer.”

Jackson’s reluctance to compete against Mahomes is understandable. The Chiefs’ player is poised to join Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw, and Troy Aikman as one of only three quarterbacks to win three Super Bowls, and it seems like he won’t rest until he achieves it.

Nevertheless, Mahomes won’t have an easy match either. Jackson is probably going to win the 2023 MVP award thanks to his remarkable performances, and the Ravens are the favorites to advance to the Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas.

Will Patrick Mahomes be part of the Hall of Fame?

Even though Patrick Mahomes’ career has a long way to go, he’s already making a statement to become a Hall of Famer. The Chiefs have unquestionably improved with him, securing six consecutive AFC West titles with him as the starter.

For many fans and football analysts, once Mahomes decides to retire, he will likely enter the Hall of Fame immediately when eligible. With the prospect of winning a third Super Bowl, it would indeed be, as Jackson said, a no-brainer decision.