Josh Allen’s new weapon names the main factor n behind joining the Buffal Bills

The Buffalo Bills need help at wide receiver. Hence, they went and signed one of the best free agents available to provide quarterback Josh Allen with a new weapon. Now, the team’s newest player opened up about his thought process before joining the franchise.

Brandin Cooks is an NFL veteran. Even if he is past his prime, he can still be a problem if given the right usage. When the Bills approached him, Cooks said, “The opportunity to be able to play with Josh is — I mean, you can’t pass up that opportunity. He’s a special player. All you do is hear about this organization from afar being a special place, and how they treat players. It’s all about ball. So I’m thankful to be here, for sure.”

Cooks will provide experience and production to a WR corp that desperately needs it. Not only do they not have a proper WR1, but the Bills are also trying to replace second-year wideout Keon Coleman, whose indiscipline might have marked the end of his Bills career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brandin Cooks has been perennially underrated

A 12-year vet, Cooks has never been regarded as one of the best wideouts in the league despite having six 1,000-yard seasons. His output in the Saints when he was in his rookie contract, the Rams and Texans made him one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks

Advertisement

At 32 years old, it’s clear that Cooks might not be what he once was, but when you look at the Bills’ WR room, you can’t help but imagine that he could definitely be a factor when it comes to helping Josh Allen in the passing game.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Josh Allen sends clear message to Bills after loss against Texans

The Bills can’t keep hoping for Josh Allen to make weekly miracles

Josh Allen is so great that he has the Bills’ passing offense as the ninth-best in the NFL. However, his 246.3 passing yards per game is his second-lowest number since 2020. To be fair, though, the lowest number in that span was 219.5 in 2024, and he was the MVP that season.

Advertisement

Still, no receiver on the Bills has reached 600 yards this season. While Cooks is not going to come in and deliver 1,000 yards, he can at least give some dynamic to the team to move the chains without Allen needing to turn into Superman every single week.