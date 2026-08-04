Jahmyr Gibbs can get what Bijan Robinson couldn’t as Jeremiyah Love still leads RBs in guaranteed money

Bijan Robinson fell short of Jeremiyah Love in terms of guaranteed money, but that doesn't mean Jahmyr Gibbs won't surpass both in that regard.

Money is flying around running backs these days. News broke that the Atlanta Falcons gave Bijan Robinson a record extension. However, in terms of guaranteed money, rookie Jeremiyah Love is still leading the race, but that all could change once Jahmyr Gibbs signs his new contract.

Gibbs and the Lions are scheduled to enter contract talks soon, as Gibbs will play in his fourth NFL season this year. Hence, the Lions could do the same as the Falcons with Bijan Robinson, and extend his deal rather than let it expire.

However, Gibbs knows his payday will be huge, and that might go specifically into the guaranteed money of the contract. Right now, Jeremiyah Love has $53 million guaranteed in his deal thanks to the Cardinals drafting him third overall. Gibbs could seek a deal that roams around the $55 million guaranteed.

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RBs ranking according to guaranteed money

Gibbs remains on his original rookie contract, which carries $17,845,130 in total guarantees. However, league reports indicate the Detroit Lions are actively working on a massive contract extension for Gibbs that is expected to surpass Robinson’s historic deal before the 2026 season kicks off.

Jeremiyah Love #4 of the Arizona Cardinals

Rank Player Team Total Guaranteed Money 1 Jeremiyah Love Arizona Cardinals $53,022,816 2 Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons $51,000,000 3 Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles $36,000,000 4 Ashton Jeanty Las Vegas Raiders $35,895,812 5 Breece Hall New York Jets $29,000,000 16 Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions $17,845,130

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The top 5 has a bad trend

Out of the top five running backs with the most guaranteed money in their contracts, there is a negative trend that might explain why this is one of the most interchangeable positions in football. Excluding Saquon Barkley, all the other four RBs are on losing teams.

Love is a rookie, but he is on the Cardinals who were 3-14 last season. The Falcons were 8-9, the Raiders ended last season with a 3-14 record, and the Jets had a 3-14 record too. Add that to the fact that Gibbs and the Lions were 9-8 but dead last in the NFC North and the question should be if there is the need to give out these huge contracts.