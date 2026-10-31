Report: John Harbaugh tried to get Jeffery Simmons to NY Giants prior to Bears move

Before the Chicago Bears traded for Jeffery Simmons, the New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh tried to poach the defensive line.

The New York Giants made an aggressive attempt to land All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons before his blockbuster trade to the Chicago Bears. Head coach John Harbaugh made a bold, unconventional push by calling Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk directly.

According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, Harbaugh took matters into his own hands after general manager Joe Schoen hit a wall. Titans GM Mike Borgonzi had informed Schoen that Tennessee would not trade Simmons. Strunk delivered the same rejection to Harbaugh before Chicago ultimately acquired the star for two first-round picks.

Harbaugh’s direct outreach reportedly ruffled feathers across NFL front offices. Rival executives noted that bypassing general managers violates an unspoken league protocol. Still, the daring approach highlights New York’s urgent desire to reinforce the defensive line for the playoff push.

Advertisement

What getting Jeffery Simmons would’ve meant for the Giants?

Landing Simmons would have completely transformed New York’s leaky interior front. The 29-year-old game-wrecker commands double teams and obliterates running lanes. Placing him inside would instantly upgrade New York’s 25th-ranked run defense into a formidable force.

John Harbaugh called Titans ownership and tried to trade for DT Jeffery Simmons prior to the Bears making a deal for the All-Pro defensive lineman, per Jonathan Jones.



The Giants traded Dexter Lawrence in the offseason and it looks like Harbaugh would like another game-changer… pic.twitter.com/qV0NzUEuYM — Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) October 31, 2026

Simmons also provides elite pass-rushing push from the defensive tackle position. His presence would create single-blocking matchups for edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Adding a premier disruptor would solidify New York as a legitimate NFC powerhouse.

Advertisement

Is going for a DT means they miss Dexter Lawrence?

Harbaugh’s aggressive pursuit confirms the franchise deeply misses Dexter Lawrence. The front office dealt the three-time Pro Bowl nose tackle to the Cincinnati Bengals back in April. That trade opened a massive physical void in the heart of their defense.

Without Lawrence anchoring the trenches, opposing rushing attacks consistently harm New York for big gains. Harbaugh clearly recognizes that the defensive interior remains their most vulnerable liability. The desperate push for Simmons proved the Giants know they cannot contend without an elite anchor inside.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh called Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk directly regarding Jeffery Simmons.

regarding Jeffery Simmons. The Chicago Bears acquired Jeffery Simmons for two first-round picks .

. The Giants dealt Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals back in April.