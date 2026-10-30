NY Giants’ new interest in running back means Jonathan Taylor talks could be stalling

The New York Giants have interest in Jonathan Taylor, but they also have a plan B involving another running back that could be on the trade block.

The New York Giants may be shifting gears in the trade market as the NFL trade deadline nears. While Jonathan Taylor might be the ultimate target, it seems like the team has a plan B.

SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes urged fans to “keep an eye on” Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard. Hughes does not believe acquiring Pollard will cost a “grotesque amount” of draft compensation. That reasonable price tag makes him an attractive alternative for general manager Joe Schoen.

Pollard has produced steady numbers despite Tennessee’s 1-6 record. The veteran rusher averages 4.3 yards per carry this season while compiling four rushing touchdowns.

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Pollard is not Taylor, but he is a serviceable RB

Pollard cannot match Jonathan Taylor’s game-breaking speed and sky-high ceiling. However, he brings proven vision, steady ball security, and dependable three-down capability to any backfield. The Titans back showed his upside in Week 7 against Cleveland, rushing for 129 yards and three touchdowns.

Connor Hughes says "keep an eye on" Tony Pollard as a player the Giants could target in a trade.



He adds that he doesn't "think it's going to cost a grotesque amount" to acquire Pollard in a deal.



Pollard is averaging 4.3 yards per carry this season for the Titans, totaling 4… pic.twitter.com/C9GtuNBoC3 — Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) October 30, 2026

Pollard provides immediate efficiency between the tackles without demanding massive future contract commitments. Targeting Pollard allows New York to protect valuable premium draft capital for defensive upgrades, which is the priority. He solves backfield depth questions while keeping the front office financially nimble.

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Is Pollard an upgrade over Cam Skattebo?

Cam Skattebo currently commands New York’s primary backfield workload. Skattebo has tallied 418 rushing yards and two touchdowns while matching Pollard’s 4.3 yards per carry.

However, Skattebo recently suffered a hamstring tweak against Houston, highlighting New York’s dangerous lack of depth. Adding Pollard does not replace Skattebo, but rather forms a balanced one-two punch, and relegates Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary.

Pollard offers superior pass protection and polished veteran patience on early downs. Pairing the two runners keeps both players fresh as the Giants push for the division title.

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Key takeaways