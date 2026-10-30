Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

NY Giants’ new interest in running back means Jonathan Taylor talks could be stalling

The New York Giants have interest in Jonathan Taylor, but they also have a plan B involving another running back that could be on the trade block.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesJonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts

The New York Giants may be shifting gears in the trade market as the NFL trade deadline nears. While Jonathan Taylor might be the ultimate target, it seems like the team has a plan B.

SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes urged fans to “keep an eye onTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard. Hughes does not believe acquiring Pollard will cost a “grotesque amount” of draft compensation. That reasonable price tag makes him an attractive alternative for general manager Joe Schoen.

+ Follow us

Pollard has produced steady numbers despite Tennessee’s 1-6 record. The veteran rusher averages 4.3 yards per carry this season while compiling four rushing touchdowns.

Pollard is not Taylor, but he is a serviceable RB

Pollard cannot match Jonathan Taylor’s game-breaking speed and sky-high ceiling. However, he brings proven vision, steady ball security, and dependable three-down capability to any backfield. The Titans back showed his upside in Week 7 against Cleveland, rushing for 129 yards and three touchdowns.

Pollard provides immediate efficiency between the tackles without demanding massive future contract commitments. Targeting Pollard allows New York to protect valuable premium draft capital for defensive upgrades, which is the priority. He solves backfield depth questions while keeping the front office financially nimble.

See also

Colts determine high price to trade star RB Jonathan Taylor amid NY Giants interest

Is Pollard an upgrade over Cam Skattebo?

Cam Skattebo currently commands New York’s primary backfield workload. Skattebo has tallied 418 rushing yards and two touchdowns while matching Pollard’s 4.3 yards per carry.

However, Skattebo recently suffered a hamstring tweak against Houston, highlighting New York’s dangerous lack of depth. Adding Pollard does not replace Skattebo, but rather forms a balanced one-two punch, and relegates Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary.

Pollard offers superior pass protection and polished veteran patience on early downs. Pairing the two runners keeps both players fresh as the Giants push for the division title.

Key takeaways

  • Connor Hughes urged fans to keep an eye on Tony Pollard for New York.
  • Tony Pollard has rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns against the Browns.
  • Cam Skattebo currently leads New York with 418 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions