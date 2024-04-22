The famed NFL QB and comedian are teaming up for a comedy Netflix special where Tom Brady will feel the heat of Kevin Hart and various guests.

Tom Brady is one of, if not, the greatest NFL player of all-time, the 46-year-old is the winner of an astonishing 7 Super Bowl rings, a 5-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time NFL MVP, and add to that a Comeback Player of the year in 2009.

Brady has done it all and seen it all, Kevin Hart as well for the most part. The comedian is a master stand up specialist and has rocketed to fame, with a net worth of $450 million, Hart is one of the biggest celebrities in the world.

Now the two are teaming up for a Netflix special dubbed The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. Hart will be hosting the event in which Brady will take center stage and get roasted by many special guests and Hart himself.

Tom Brady and Kevin Hart Netflix special

The GROAT as it’s known as, a play on the word GOAT used to summarize Brady’s career, will take place under the Netflix Is A Joke Fest series and will be live from the Forum in LA on May 5th.

The special will air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and is slated to have an all-star lineup and surprise roasters. Brady confirmed on TODAY that he himself has no clue what he’s in for.

“They don’t tell me who else we got on the panel, but it’s gonna be a great night,” Brady stated. “And I played in the NFL, so I’m not worried about a bunch of comedians, trust me.”