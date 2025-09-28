Robert Griffin III claps back at former Seawhawks Richard Sherman over Russell Wilson comments

Robert Griffin III took issue with Richard Sherman’s comments about former Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson. Wilson, who left the Seahawks in 2022 in a trade with the Denver Broncos, hasn’t been the same since that move and has been benched again by the New York Giants.

Amid a 0-3 start with the “Big Blue,” Wilson is on the receiving end of criticism, even from one of his former teammates. Sherman questioned Wilson’s Hall of Fame candidacy ahead of the Seahawks vs. the Arizona Cardinals matchup on Thursday.

“He was a winning football player in Seattle, and people were saying, ‘Hey, winningest football player,’ all this good stuff, all these accolades,” Sherman said. “And now you get to go on your own and prove, ‘I’m this great quarterback who’s gonna be dominant,’ and it just hasn’t worked out.”

Griffin didn’t appreciate those comments and responded to the retired cornerback.

Robert Griffin III responds to Richard Sherman

Griffin ripped Sherman over his criticism with a post on X. The former Washington Commanders star said Wilson was being disrespected and brought up Eli Manning as an example.

Robert Griffin III attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s series “Receiver” at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

“They doing Russell Wilson so dirty,” RGIII wrote. “I never hear former teammates attack Eli Manning and his record or how he performed outside of the 2 Super Runs they had. They show him the respect he has earned and appreciate him for helping them win at the highest level. That ain’t right.”

Wilson was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Giants’ offense hasn’t looked in sync so far this season, but Dart could give them different things now.