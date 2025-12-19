Trending topics:
NFL

Travis Kelce confirms if he has played his last game with Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs as tight end sends retirement message

Travis Kelce is facing a very difficult moment, as he may have played his last game alongside Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce didn’t give any new hints about his possible retirement with the Kansas City Chiefs. The only thing he confirmed is that, even though they are already eliminated, the legendary tight end will not sit out the three remaining matchups on the schedule. However, the veteran doesn’t know if he has played his last game with Patrick Mahomes.

“That’s crazy. I think I’d rather just keep the focus of the media and everything on this team right now. All the conversations that I have with the team and everything moving forward will be with them. It’s a unique time in my life. Unfortunately, I’ve got three games left and I know when the season ends this year. Typically, we go into it and we don’t know when it’s going to end and that’s the beauty of it. Just trying to make sure everybody here knows that I’m focused on trying to win games in these last three games.”

Kelce wanted to end his football career with a Super Bowl victory alongside his great friend. However, after a 6-8 record and with the quarterback’s knee injury, that is no longer possible.

Advertisement

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

Travis Kelce hasn’t confirmed if he will retire or not, and the only thing he guaranteed is that he hasn’t played his last game with the Chiefs yet. The tight end said he will participate in the matchups against the Titans, Broncos, and Raiders because it is his duty as a member of a historic franchise.

“It’s just integrity, man. I signed up to be a Kansas City Chief and I love doing what I do. I know I’ve been dreaming of being in these moments and playing for an NFL team since I was a kid. Getting back to that will give you more motivation than you could ever need to play this game. That’s just how you need to go about work, whether you’re in the race or not (for the playoffs).”

Advertisement

Rumors about Kelce’s future continue to grow, as he is already engaged to Taylor Swift and even has a wedding date set for next year. The player has appeared resigned on his podcast New Heights, which has led many experts to believe he will retire.

NFL News: Gardner Minshew receives tough update as Chiefs QB after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

see also

NFL News: Gardner Minshew receives tough update as Chiefs QB after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Andy Reid sends shocking message about Patrick Mahomes injury
NFL

Andy Reid sends shocking message about Patrick Mahomes injury

Gardner Minshew leaves message for Andy Reid to hear ahead of first Chiefs start with Patrick Mahomes out
NFL

Gardner Minshew leaves message for Andy Reid to hear ahead of first Chiefs start with Patrick Mahomes out

Gardner Minshew receives tough update as Chiefs QB
NFL

Gardner Minshew receives tough update as Chiefs QB

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown takes aim at an action LeBron James commits during games
NBA

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown takes aim at an action LeBron James commits during games

Better Collective Logo