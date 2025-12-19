Travis Kelce didn’t give any new hints about his possible retirement with the Kansas City Chiefs. The only thing he confirmed is that, even though they are already eliminated, the legendary tight end will not sit out the three remaining matchups on the schedule. However, the veteran doesn’t know if he has played his last game with Patrick Mahomes.

“That’s crazy. I think I’d rather just keep the focus of the media and everything on this team right now. All the conversations that I have with the team and everything moving forward will be with them. It’s a unique time in my life. Unfortunately, I’ve got three games left and I know when the season ends this year. Typically, we go into it and we don’t know when it’s going to end and that’s the beauty of it. Just trying to make sure everybody here knows that I’m focused on trying to win games in these last three games.”

Kelce wanted to end his football career with a Super Bowl victory alongside his great friend. However, after a 6-8 record and with the quarterback’s knee injury, that is no longer possible.

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

Travis Kelce hasn’t confirmed if he will retire or not, and the only thing he guaranteed is that he hasn’t played his last game with the Chiefs yet. The tight end said he will participate in the matchups against the Titans, Broncos, and Raiders because it is his duty as a member of a historic franchise.

“It’s just integrity, man. I signed up to be a Kansas City Chief and I love doing what I do. I know I’ve been dreaming of being in these moments and playing for an NFL team since I was a kid. Getting back to that will give you more motivation than you could ever need to play this game. That’s just how you need to go about work, whether you’re in the race or not (for the playoffs).”

Rumors about Kelce’s future continue to grow, as he is already engaged to Taylor Swift and even has a wedding date set for next year. The player has appeared resigned on his podcast New Heights, which has led many experts to believe he will retire.

