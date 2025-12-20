What happens if Eagles win or lose against Commanders today in 2025 NFL Week 16?

The Philadelphia Eagles have a Saturday NFL game against the Washington Commanders. The result of this game could implicate some changes for the team, so whay happens if they win or lose?

The fact of the matter is that the Eagles will be in the playoffs. If they win, they seal the division and a playoff berth, and if they lose against the Commanders, they still have 97% of chances to be in the playoffs.

The Eagles are 9-5 and have had some turmoil this season, but the talent is so big they are still in prime position to be a somewhat dangerous team to face in the NFC. The talent is there but so is the drama and bad playcalling.

AJ Brown is finally having his spotlight

AJ Brown always has the spotlight, though it’s not always for good reasons. Plenty of the drama surrounding this team this year has been because of Brown’s tantrums. However, the last few weeks have been great for the wideout, who is finally getting the action he desperately craved.

Brown has surpassed the 100-yard mark in three of the last four games and has four touchdowns in that span. The bad thing is the team has gone 1-3 in that timeframe. Hence, the question must be answered: is feeding AJ Brown actually detrimental to the Eagles?

This game matters a lot to another team

While the Eagles know this game doesn’t matter that much to them, it matters a whole world to NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. If the Eagles win, the Cowboys are eliminated from playoff contention.

If Philadelphia loses, Dallas needs to win and hope for the same scenario to repeat itself for the next two weeks. Hence, the Cowboys will know if they are dead or alive before their game tomorrow in Week 16.