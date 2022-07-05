19 months have passed since Robert Griffin III last snap as an NFL quarterback. Since then, the 32 year-old has been training hard for a possible return and now he states that he is ready for a call from any team. Would someone be interested in him for a starting or backup job in the league?

For every player, the retirement is a rough topic to adress. As time goes by, the date to hang the cleats is marked in the calendar, but some athletes try to push it the farthest in order to keep his childhood dream alive. That is the case of Robert Griffin III who, in spite of not participating in the NFL, he still awaits for a call to suit up again for the job.

Robert Griffin was, in his early years, one of the most promising quarterbacks to be drafted in the last seasons. Unfortunately, the injuries hunted him down through his whole career and, when he seemed to be healthy, it was too late. Other QBs won the race for the starting job and RGIII's only hope was to be a solid backup.

In his last appereance in the NFL, Griffin was behind Lamar Jackson as quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. He started his last game on Week 12 of the 2020 season due to his teammate testing positive to COVID-19. He completed seven passes for 33 yards and a pick in the loss 19-14 to the Steelers. Then, he vanished and exit the league to become a football commentator for ESPN.

Robert Griffin III, open to a possible NFL return in 2022

"I am ready to go right now", Robert Griffin III said to KWTX. "I train every day. I throw and work out. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things. Yes, it is a little bit tougher when you are flying around everywhere doing stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work. So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now I will be ready to play", finished.