Robert Griffin III could've been a Hall of Famer. But the Washington Redskins— now Commanders — failed to protect him, risked his health way too often, and injuries derailed one of the most promising careers in NFL history.

Griffin bounced around the league with little to no success and settled for a backup job. He eventually left the gridiron and turned to the booth instead, staying close to the game he loved so much.

But now, after running an unofficial 4.48 on a 40-yard dash during a charity event, it seems like RGI III might as well get another shot. Apparently, multiple teams have reached out to the former first-round pick.

NFL News: Robert Griffin III Draws Interest Around The League

"Yes, I did get some calls because of that 4.48," said Griffin on The Rich Eisen Show. "I'm a young guy, 32 years old. We see guys like Tom Brady playing until they're 45. Now he's got seven Super Bowl rings, so that kind of plays into that, and I don't have any. But the desire to play is still there and you know, I've just been blessed that ESPN has given me an opportunity to do what I've done for the past eight months in the broadcast world while also understanding that I still have a desire to play."

Cowboys, Falcons, Bears Are The Teams He'd Want To Play For

The Baylor product went on to name the teams he'd be interested in joining, should the opportunity arrive. He listed the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, and Chicago Bears as his preferred destinations:

“I’ve been reached out to from a plethora of teams,” Griffin said. “Going back home to Texas with the Dallas Cowboys, I know a lot of Washington fans don’t want to hear that, but that would be a great situation for me. The Atlanta Falcons being there with (Marcus) Mariota and (Desmond) Ridder would be a great situation for me. Going to Chicago with Justin FIelds to try to help as much as I possibly can in that quarterback room would also be a great situation."

Robert Griffin III is one of those guys you can't help to root for. He's been through so much and was supposed to be so good, so dominant. Hopefully, he'll get another shot at the league, even if it's just as a backup.