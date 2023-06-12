An NFL head coach isn’t built overnight. There are many steps you have to go through before taking full control of a team, if not ask Robert Saleh. Now he’s in charge of the Jets, but he previously had to gain experience on many different roles.

After working both as an offensive and defensive assistant coach in college, Saleh landed his first NFL gig in 2005, serving as defensive intern for the Texans. Eventually, he would work for many other teams, including the Seahawks, Jaguars, and 49ers until he moved to New York.

Throughout his years in the league, Saleh has worked closely with a number of high-profile quarterbacks, including Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo. However, in Saleh’s eyes, Aaron Rodgers has something that makes him different from the rest.

Jets HC Robert Saleh says he’s never been around a QB like Aaron Rodgers

“Me, personally, I’ve never been around a quarterback like that,” Saleh told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “We’ve had some good quarterbacks—Russell [Wilson], Jimmy [Garoppolo], Matt Schaub.

“This is different, and not to speak poorly on them. So he throws a ball to C.J. Uzomah. And I was like, He’s covered! And he says, ‘Guy’s not looking at me, he’s open.'”, he added. “It couldn’t have gone any better.“

Saleh also explained how Rodgers is settling in perfectly at the Jets, embracing his role as the team leader. Needless to say, his new teammates definitely look up to him, since his experience brings a lot of expectations to the Big Apple.

At 39, Rodgers still has enough left in the tank to give this team Super Bowl hopes. It doesn’t look easy, but it seems to be more possible now that he’s on board.