After his time with the Seahawks Wilson's life continues and now that he is the Broncos quarterback a new door opens for Wilson to join a very exclusive club along with four other quarterbacks.

Russell Wilson, Super Bowl winner, is the new Denver Broncos quarterback for the upcoming 2022 NFL season. Wilson played for the Seahawks for nine long years and one of those seasons was special when he won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.

The Seahawks without Wilson will be different, the offensive line will have to find a way to quickly adapt to the new quarterback, Drew Lock. The 2021 season for the Seattle Seahawks was negative going 6-8 overall without reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The Broncos are likely to become a top team during the 2022 NFL season as Russell Wilson is a quarterback with enough experience to get any team to the playoffs, plus the Broncos offensive line is strong.

What is the record that Russell Wilson is about to break?

Two wins separate Russell Wilson from becoming the 5th quarterback in NFL history to win against all 32 teams in the league. Only four quarterbacks are members of said exclusive club, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre.

Wilson must win against his ex-team (Seahawks) on September 12, 2022 in what will be the first game of the season for the Denver Broncos, and the second victory that Wilson must get is against the Chargers in Week 6 (October 17), but in case the Broncos lose against the Chargers they will have another opportunity in the last week of the season (January 2023).

