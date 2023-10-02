When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, they felt like they finally found their guy to get back to glory days. In fact, they immediately gave the former Super Bowl champion a massive contract extension.

But things didn’t go to plan in his first year. Far from giving up on him, the Broncos went after Sean Payton to try and get the best out of the 34-year-old quarterback in the 2023 NFL season.

Denver once again left much to be desired in the first weeks, but Wilson did well despite the team’s shortcomings. In fact, the veteran signal-caller boasts better stats than Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and other stars after four weeks.

Russell Wilson’s fantastic numbers in the 2023 NFL season

With 1,014 passing yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions, it’s safe to say Russell Wilson is not the reason the Broncos have struggled so far. As StatMuse notes, the former Seahawks star is doing better than other high-profile names in the league.

Wilson has more passing touchdowns than

Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow

Justin Herbert

More passing yards than

Dak Prescott

Jalen Hurts

Joe Burrow

Less interceptions than

Tua Tagovailoa

Jared Goff

Josh Allen

When does Russell Wilson’s deal expire?

Russell Wilson signed a five-year, $242,588,236 contract extension with the Denver Broncos that will keep him tied to the team through the 2028 NFL season.