Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson was far from pleased after suffering another tough loss and explained what adjustments the team needs to make going forward.

The clock is ticking and it doesn't seem like we're going to see the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL playoffs this year. Moreover, some fear that the end of the Russell Wilson era in Seattle is drastically approaching.

The Seahawks dropped their third straight game since Wilson's return and look far from the dominant team they were not so long ago. They can't get stops and their once-explosive offense is nowhere to be seen.

Moreover, Wilson acknowledges that he needs to get D.K. Metcalf more involved in the offense, as the talented wideout only had one target for 13 yards during their ugly loss to the Washington Football Team.

Russell Wilson Says The Seahawks Need To Get D.K. Metcalf Involved

“Obviously we need to get DK the football,” Wilson said, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. “We called several plays for him. He had a sweet deep cross that he was gonna be wide open, maybe for a touchdown, that I had to move. That was unfortunate. We called some other stuff and they doubled him. We called two plays in a row for him and they doubled him on those. He’s one of the best football players in the world. We got to get him the football. We got to find ways to do it. We got to move him around maybe. We’ve got to study it and find out what we can do.”

Did Pete Carroll Take A Shot At Wilson?

Pete Carroll didn't seem too pleased with the way his team performed. And judging by his comments to the press, he might have taken a slight shot at Russell Wilson after another tough outing:

"The film doesn't lie, you know. We're missing some stuff. I felt like there's some guys open tonight with some chances and unfortunately didn't pick it up," the head coach told the media, per Curtis Crabtree of AP.

The Seahawks are now just 3-8 for the season and far behind on the race for the NFC West, and they still have three more divisional games before the end of the season. So, if you're a Seattle fan and want to see Wilson play for your team, you better buy those tickets right now.