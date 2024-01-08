Things got heated at the end of the game between the Saints and the Falcons in Week 18. Jameis Winston, backup quarterback of New Orleans, has now explained why he went rogue and decided to score a touchdown in the last play against Atlanta.

The Saints and the Falcons have cultivated a huge rivalry over the years. The NFC South teams hold an intense animosity toward each other, a sentiment evident in every intense matchup they have.

In Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season, the teams clashed at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints had an easy game, yet controversy arose as New Orleans scored what some deemed an ‘unnecessary’ touchdown toward the end of the match.

Jameis Winston gets real on why Saints players scored a late TD against the Falcons

In Week 18, the Saints intensified their rivalry with the Falcons. Despite neither team having a chance to advance to the playoffs, both were determined to secure a final victory of the season against their divisional rivals.

However, it was never an evenly contested matchup. The Saints dominated the game and secured a convincing victory over the Falcons, concluding with a final score of 48-17. The last 7 points sparked considerable controversy among fans due to the circumstances surrounding the scoring play.

In the final moments of the game, holding a commanding 41-17 lead, the Saints opted to score once more. This decision visibly irked Atlanta’s head coach, Arthur Smith, leading to a confrontation with Saints HC Dennis Allen over the move.

While it’s not obligatory for teams to halt scoring, there’s an unwritten rule to exhibit respect by refraining from doing so if the lead is considerable. However, the Saints went rogue and gave Jamaal Williams the chance to score his first touchdown of the season.

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston elaborated on why he chose not to follow the unwritten rule and opted for one final successful drive. His intention was to facilitate a scoring opportunity for his teammate, a decision that many fans also view as a prudent and thoughtful action.

“Well I apologize to D.A. (Dennis Allen) because the play was victory, but I also explained to D.A. that it was a team decision,” Winston said, via the New York Post. “I asked the guys, I said, ‘What do you want to do?’ We know how much Jamaal means to this team. And I understood from D.A.’s perspective, so I give him that, but D.A. didn’t condone that at all. However, we decided as a team to do it.

“The score was already 41-17, so I don’t know how much worse it can get, but I got a ton of respect for Arthur Smith and the coach that he is,” Winston continued. “I didn’t want to disrespect (Smith). That was not my intention. My intention was to lead the team that I’ve been with the entire year and we made a collective decision that we wanted to get one of our guys that they fight with — blood, sweat and tears, every game — in the end zone. I’m going to feel good about that.“

Should the Saints release Jameis Winston for going rogue against the Falcons?

Jameis Winston is under the spotlight after his decision of not listening to Dennis Allen. According to his head coach, he asked the quarterback to place a knee on the ground and end the game against the Falcons with a 41-17 score, but the players didn’t follow his instructions and scored one more time.

Numerous analysts are urging the team to promptly release Winston. However, the quarterback has provided a rationale behind his decision, indicating that technically, the only rule he violated was deviating from the instructions provided by his coaches.