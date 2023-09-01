The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for a highly anticipated season with promising prospects, building on the success they had last year. Despite the initial quarterback uncertainty following the trade of Russell Wilson, Geno Smith‘s development in 2022 proved crucial in keeping the team competitive.

Smith’s performance in guiding the Seahawks to the playoffs earned him a well-deserved contract extension. Alongside Smith, the Seahawks have young and talented players that bode well for their future. However, as they prepare for their Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks face the challenge of two notable absences on the defensive side of the ball.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed during a recent radio appearance on 93.3 KJR that they are expecting to have two significant absences in their opener. Those cornerstones that could be sidelined are veteran safety Jamal Adams and rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who was the fifth pick in the draft.

Pete Carroll Confirms Potential Absences of Adams and Witherspoon

Adams is still recovering from a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for most of the previous season. Avoiding being placed on the season-opening physically unable to perform (PUP) list was a good step because he could return within the first four games, but the safety isn’t ready to play at full speed yet.

Pete Carroll has confirmed Adams’ absence. “It’s gonna be after the start of the season; we’re not gonna push him,”, the coach said. Recently signed Julian Love is going to occupy the starting spot alongside Quandre Diggs, as the secondary is most likely missing Witherspoon as well with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, despite he hasn’t been ruled out, the cornerback may have to wait a bit longer to play his first game in the league. “It’s going to be a race to get him for the opener. Might not get that”, Carroll said regarding the rookie’s availability. Seattle possess an intriguing defense with plenty of reliable players, albeit a pair of them could not be ready to go in week 1.

When was Jamal Adams Traded to the Seattle Seahawks?

Jamal Adams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in July 2020. The Seahawks received Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick, while the Jets obtained safety Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 third-rounder, and a 2022 first-rounder.