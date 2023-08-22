In an intriguing turn of events, Geno Smith will be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this year. Unfortunately, the quarterback may lose a crucial rookie teammate for the 2023 NFL season, someone who could have significantly bolstered his offense.

With Russell Wilson out of the team, the Seahawks had to find a new quarterback to lead their offense. They acquired Drew Lock in Wilson’s trade, but they had another option available that surprisingly won the competition for the job.

Geno Smith was brought in as Russell Wilson’s backup in 2019, but last year, he seized the opportunity to start. He performed admirably, persuading HC Pete Carroll to grant him another chance in the 2023 campaign.

Geno Smith may lose a key wide receiver

Despite having acquired Drew Lock through Russell Wilson’s trade, the Seahawks decided to use an experienced quarterback as starter last year. They gave Geno Smith a chance, and he surpassed everyone’s expectations.

However, the Seahawks are aware that they must surround Smith with talented players. Unfortunately, they may lose a crucial player of the quarterback’s offense due to an injury.

Seahawks first-round wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his wrist. The rookie suffered the injury during Saturday’s preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys, and his return is set to be determined after the surgery.

Despite having two elite wideouts in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks drafted Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. According to reports, these injuries typically take three to five weeks to recover from, so he could still be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.