Since entering the league as the sixth overall pick in 2017 by the Jets, Jamal Adams has undoubtedly proved to be a formidable presence. However, his narrative production has diminished after he was traded to the Seahawks.

Seattle offered a package of picks with a huge value, considering it included two first-rounders in exchange for the safety. Nonetheless, his on-field performance has struggled to match the investment as injuries have plagued his tenure.

Adams’ unique ability to disrupt offenses, particularly when positioned near the line of scrimmage, rapidly propelled him into the ranks of players his position. He has been out for a long time, but the Seahawks are close to having a defensive playmaker back in the lineup.

Seattle Activate Jamal Adams of PUP List

The cloud of injuries that has followed Adams during his time with the Seahawks has limited his ability to make an impact. His most recent absence from the team has persisted since Week 1 of the 2022 season due to a quad injury.

But on Thursday the Seahawks shared some good news, announcing Adams had passed his physical. This means the players is going to begin his ramp up period for the next few days very slowly to make sure he is ready to go as soon as possible without any setback.

Someone very excited about this was coach Pete Carroll. He expressed: “That’s a big step for him to go forward, but he’s not going to be back out practicing yet. We want to get him in the flow, again, looking at the weeks we have to build up and the preparation time.”

When was Jamal Adams Traded to the Seattle Seahawks?

Jamal Adams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in July 2020. The Seahawks received Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick, while the Jets obtained safety Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 third-rounder, and a 2022 first-rounder.